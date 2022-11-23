Carson Wentz: I’m going to do what I can to help and support Taylor Heinicke

With Taylor Heinicke leading the Commanders to a 4-1 record in their last five games, head coach Ron Rivera elected to keep him as the starter over Carson Wentz, who is returning from a finger injury.

Wentz was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and participated in his first practice since suffering the injury back in Week Six. He also addressed the media after practice and noted his understanding of Rivera’s decision.

“I get it. It’s part of the business, and I totally understand where we’re at as a team,” Wentz said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “As a competitor you want to be out there. … But at the same time, I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys … and I’m going to do what I can to help and support him.”

The Commanders were 2-4 in the first six games that Wentz started, with the quarterback completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Though Wentz is back at practice, Rivera said in his press conference that Sam Howell is still set to be the backup quarterback this week against the Falcons.

