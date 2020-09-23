Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz‘s play through the first two weeks of the season has been the subject of criticism in Philadelphia and elsewhere around the league, but Wentz said on Wednesday that he’s not losing sleep over it or the way the season has gone thus far.

Wentz said that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion about how he has played while going 50-of-85 for 512 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Wentz, who also lost a fumble in the opener, said he doesn’t get “worked up” about those outside opinions because his opinion of himself has remained unchanged.

“It’s OK to be frustrated, it’s OK to be a little ticked off,” Wentz said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “But you watch the tape and you move on. And so for me, it’s another week, it’s onto the next one. I’m as confident in myself and this team as I’ve ever been.”

Pederson said on Monday that he wants Wentz to stay aggressive rather than going into a shell, so he and the quarterback appear to be on the same page heading into Sunday’s game against the Bengals. If that game goes a similar way as the first two, many people are likely to wonder if that’s a good thing.

Carson Wentz: I’m as confident in myself as I’ve ever been originally appeared on Pro Football Talk