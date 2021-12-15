Carson Wentz: I’m confident we’ll be able to run the ball against New England
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
When discussing the approach to facing the Patriots this week, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said the team is focused on the New England run game.Okereke said that the Colts are “just ready to attack the run and make them one-dimensional” after watching the way the Patriots played against the Bills in Week 13. Patriots wide receiver [more]
The NFC North has remained status quo this season, where the standings remain the same.
The Browns have a full-blown COVID outbreak. They play in three days, against the Raiders.According to the league, the game is still on.“There’s been no discussion of changing the game’s status,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.The league’s attitude continues to be that the games will be played. With 69 total players available [more]
There are a lot of scenarios where the Patriots make the playoffs this week.
It doesn't seem to be a major issue for the Patriots or Mac Jones.
Colts HC Frank Reich talks about countering the Patriots plan for Jonathan Taylor.
The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Here are ways to catch the AFC South rematch.
A day after Bucs coach Bruce Arians suggested — in colorful language — that Tom Brady should stop indulging his desire to be a dual threat, the most accomplished pocket passer in NFL history agreed. “I think my days of running, they’ll be only if necessary at this point going forward,” Brady said Monday. Brady addressed the tuck-and-run topic during his weekly Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, ...
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab give you their picks against the spread for each NFL game this week in an attempt to hopefully help win you some money. They also talk about who will win the AFC North, who the dark horse candidate is for Coach of the Year, who will win Offensive Player of the Year between Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor, and a bunch more.
In the third quarter of Monday Night Football, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbled, and the Cardinals missed a huge opportunity to recover it — because Stafford was the only one in the vicinity who recognized that he fumbled. With the Rams at the Cardinals’ 6-yard line, Stafford was hit by Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones [more]
Oklahoma's long been known for producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen and two former Sooners are among PFF's top-graded in 2021.
Last week, PFT reported that the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown, who currently is serving a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card. On Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians made it crystal clear that termination is on the table. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Arians said as to the decision regarding Brown, [more]
The Patriots have been wowed by the Colts' game tape.
The Patriots added quarterback Mac Jones to their practice report about 90 minutes after the release of their initial practice report. He was a full participant with a left thumb injury. It is unclear when Jones hurt the thumb on his non-throwing hand, but he threw only three passes in the Patriots’ last game on [more]
The Colts are the latest team to give Mac Jones and the Patriots some bulletin board material. Phil Perry explains why Indy may regret trying to put the game in the hands of the rookie quarterback.
Ben Roethlisberger is not thinking about next season.
Here are two short dogs we like in Week 15.
Philadelphia #Eagles head coach Nick #Sirianni provides an update on the status of Jason #Kelce, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and others #PHIvsWAS #FlyEaglesFly #WashingtonFootball
Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented fullback Jakob Johnson with a game ball to celebrate an impressive milestone, then teased a special announcement set to come Wednesday.
Steve Belichick seems poised to follow in his father Bill Belichick's footsteps as an NFL head coach, but Ty Law believes that opportunity might come outside New England.