Carson Wentz will look to move on from the Eagles if Jalen Hurts remains starter at QB

The fallout from Carson Wentz being benched has begun and according to Adam Schefter, the former No. 2 overall pick could look for a change of scenery.

Schefter is reporting the obvious and he states that Wentz has no interest in being a backup quarterback and would want to move on from the Eagles if the current situation continues per ESPN.

Although the Eagles’ quarterback situation remains fluid with three games left this season, Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded in the organization, according to sources.

Last week, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reported that Hurts will likely start the remaining three games this season as Doug Pederson and the Eagles look to see what they have in the second-round pick.