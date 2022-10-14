Carson Wentz levels Roquan Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown

Wentz levels Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Carson Wentz leveled Roquan Smith near the goal line.

The All-Pro linebacker was pancaked by the Commanders' quarterback.

Carson Wentz just rocked Roquan Smith.



pic.twitter.com/SED5JVeVRM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2022

Truly an embarrassing instance for the Bears' linebacker. Smith is arguably the strongest, most athletic player on the team. And Wentz gave him the business.

The block set up the Commanders for a goal-line rushing touchdown to Brian Robinson.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!