Carson Wentz levels Roquan Smith to set up a Commanders touchdown

Ryan Taylor

Carson Wentz leveled Roquan Smith near the goal line.

The All-Pro linebacker was pancaked by the Commanders' quarterback.

Truly an embarrassing instance for the Bears' linebacker. Smith is arguably the strongest, most athletic player on the team. And Wentz gave him the business.

The block set up the Commanders for a goal-line rushing touchdown to Brian Robinson.

