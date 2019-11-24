Carson Wentz returns to game after hand injury

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 24: Quinton Jefferson #99 and Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Seattle Seahawks sack quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eagles fans can exhale now.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who left the field in the third quarter with an apparent hand injury, is back on the field after being attended to by the Philadelphia training staff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 26-year-old entered the medical tent on the sideline before heading back to the locker room moments later. That caused a fair amount of concern among Philly fans — especially with the team already without wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor along with running back Jordan Howard.

Unfortunately, Wentz’s return didn’t do much to help the Eagles immediately. Already down 17-3 to Seattle, Philadelphia turned the ball over after tight end Dallas Goedert fumbled on a 14-yard catch.

Carson Wentz

134 yards

1 INT

3 fumbles (2 lost) pic.twitter.com/Zhe7GyAgA5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 24, 2019

This won’t be a week a lot of Eagles fans want to remember, but considering how ugly things seemed when Wentz left, there’s plenty to be thankful for going forward.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: