Carson Wentz joins a growing list of injured Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Updated: 10:36 p.m.

ATLANTA - Late in the second quarter, Carson Wentz left the Eagles' game against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but returned six plays later.

With 43 seconds left in the first half, veteran backup Josh McCown came out with the offense to try to get a score. After a brief trip to the blue medical tent, Wentz returned. He was being evaluated for a concussion.

Jake Elliott kicked a 41-yard field goal to cut the Falcons lead to 10-6 at halftime.

Earlier in the game, Wentz took a shot to his midsection from Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and just didn't look right after that. He hasn't looked like himself all game. In the first half he was 6 for 16 for 47 yards and two INTs - good for a passer rating of 6.2.

Shortly after returning to the game on that last drive of the first half, Wentz threw an incompletion to Nelson Agholor in the end zone and Agholor was hurt. Agholor then went to the medical tent. He was evaluated for a head injury and returned to the game in the third quarter.

DeSean Jackson (groin), Dallas Goedert (calf) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) were all already listed as questionable to return.

That means the Eagles are now down to just two healthy receivers and one healthy tight end.

