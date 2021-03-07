Carson Wentz to join new teammates for offseason workouts

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Though the Indianapolis Colts aren’t expected to get on the field officially until April, just ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, plenty of players have been getting work in together on their own.

While we know Jacob Eason was working out with wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon earlier this week, it seems new quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to join them soon, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

The Colts agreed to trade two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz. That includes a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. The conditions state that the pick turns into a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of snaps or plays 70% of snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

Hopefully, the Colts will actually have offseason workouts, something they didn’t have last offseason.

Free agency is expected to start next week while the draft is scheduled for April 29. By then, Wentz should have gotten some work in with his new teammates.

