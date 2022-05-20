Colts owner Jim Irsay opted for bluntness when it came to summing up Carson Wentz‘s year as the team’s quarterback when he said in March that moving forward with a “mistake” was the worst thing a team can do and that it was “very obvious” that the team needed to move on this offseason.

They moved on by trading Wentz to the Commanders and making a trade for Matt Ryan, but Irsay’s comments came up during Wentz’s recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast. Cowherd asked Wentz whether it hurts to hear those comments after he threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions during a 9-8 season that ended in Week 18 with an upset loss to the Jaguars.

“I mean, it is what it is, you know. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Wentz said. “I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end. Obviously I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor. But yeah, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect things to unfold the way they did and I thought things were in a pretty good place there.I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. Can’t say enough good things about the people over there. Yeah, it kinda came out of left field, you know? He’s entitled to his own opinion and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

Wentz’s take on his time with the Colts is very different than the ones Irsay and others have shared since his departure, but he will get a chance to make his case that the Colts made a mistake by trading him away when he hits the field for the Commanders this fall.

Carson Wentz: Jim Irsay comments “out of left field,” thought we were in a pretty good place originally appeared on Pro Football Talk