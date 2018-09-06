Carson Wentz isn't even playing and his MVP odds are shorter

Vegas certainly doesn't seem too concerned about Carson Wentz missing the Eagles' season opener. By Dave Zangaro

Even though he won't play tonight and even though we don't know when he'll be on the field again, Wentz's odds to win the NFL MVP have actually gotten shorter, according to Bovada.

Back on June 26, Wentz's odds were 19/2. Now they're 7/1 and he's second on the list of favorites behind just Aaron Rodgers (5/1). Wentz actually jumped Tom Brady since the last odds came out.

Here's are the top 10:

Aaron Rodgers: 5/1

Carson Wentz: 7/1

Tom Brady: 17/2

Drew Brees: 12/1

Deshaun Watson: 15/1

Jimmy Garoppolo: 18/1

Todd Gurley: 20/1

Kirk Cousins: 22/1

Russell Wilson: 22/1

Cam Newton: 25/1

Matt Ryan: 25/1





















In other news, Fletcher Cox's odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, got slightly longer, from 33/1 to 35/1.

And Doug Pederson's odds to win Coach of the Year are 14/1 - same as Anthony Lynn, Sean McVay and Pat Shurmur. The shortest odds belong to Matt Nagy in Chicago at 19/2.

