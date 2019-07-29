Carson Wentz investing “time and energy” into finding ways to stay healthy

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson shares the same outlook for quarterback Carson Wentz as a lot of other people.

Pederson said that the Eagles gave Wentz the keys to the kingdom with this offseason’s contract extension and now it is up to the quarterback to “make sure the kingdom stays healthy.” Wentz hasn’t stayed healthy the last two seasons and his ability to do so in 2019 will be watched closely in Philadelphia and elsewhere.

Wentz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that he’s spent a lot of time exploring ways to remain on the field. He’s lost some weight as part of a plan for better overall health and says he feels better than he has in quite a while.

“Back feels good. Knee feels good,” Wentz said. “I feel about as healthy as I’ve felt in a long time, both physically and mentally. Been able to take a step back due to the injury the last few years, unfortunately, but it allowed me to see the game from a different perspective. Allowed me to invest a lot of time and energy into my body and into not only get healthy but finding ways to stay healthy for hopefully the duration of my career. I feel really good and ready to go.”

Pederson said this offseason that he thinks Wentz will be better for having gone through the adversity of the last two years. Being healthier is essential to making that the case.