How Carson Wentz’s injury impacts the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t thought too much about former starting quarterback Carson Wentz, but his season does have an impact on the team in the 2023 NFL draft.

A part of the trade between the Colts and Washington Commanders this offseason included a condition with a 2023 draft pick. The language of the deal states that the Commanders’ 2023 third-round pick will turn into a second-round pick on the condition that Wentz plays 70% of the snaps this season.

For the first six weeks of the season, that looked to be going splendidly for the Colts. However, Wentz fractured his finger against the Chicago Bears and underwent surgery, which is likely to keep him out for at least a month.

Carson Wentz is set for surgery to repair his fractured finger later today, sources say. https://t.co/UFvPHzvKoI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

This also has an immediate impact on the Colts considering they host the Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8. It’s fair to say Wentz likely won’t be suiting up for that game.

Wentz has played 100% of the snaps through the first six weeks of the season, but this one could very well come down to the wire by the end of the campaign.

Depending on the play of Taylor Heinecke, it’s still likely that Wentz is the starter when he returns. But nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

In order to potentially trade up for a young quarterback, the Colts will need all the ammo they can get for the 2023 NFL draft, which means this situation bears monitoring.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire