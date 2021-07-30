Carson Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
The Colts do not yet know how serious quarterback Carson Wentz‘s foot injury is, but it’s starting to look like a concern.

Wentz missed practice today and now is out indefinitely as he continues to get testing on the foot, according to Adam Schefter and Mike Wells of ESPN.

The Colts traded for Wentz, a favorite of coach Frank Reich, with the idea that they could get him back on track after a disastrous 2020 season in Philadelphia. They’d like to see him get as much work in with the Colts’ offense as he can in training camp.

But for now Wentz is out, and 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ellinger are the next two quarterbacks on the depth chart.

