Carson Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury, which should concern Eagles fans

Wentz's new camp injury should put Eagles fans on edge

Even though Carson Wentz has been expelled from the Delaware Valley and no longer even plays in the NFC, the Eagles and their fans are still keeping eyes peeled for the redheaded quarterback.

The Eagles' return in the Wentz trade earlier this year hinges in part on how many snaps Wentz plays, so ideally the QB won't play so well that the Eagles regret their decision, but he plays well enough (and frequently enough) to turn a second-round pick into a first-round pick.

Which is why Friday's news out of Indianapolis was less than ideal for the Birds.

Wentz sat out practice Friday with a foot injury, and while it's early in training camp and there's no indication it's super serious just yet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the team is still undergoing precautions to check it out:

"The hope and the belief right now is that it is just minor. That being said, they are going through the process, I am told, of evaluating it. That would mean all the imaging and everything that comes with it."

Then ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Wentz is out "indefinitely", which... not great!

Even on another team, many states away, Wentz is still giving Eagles fans a few more headaches.

Look, it's not even August and no one covering the injury sounds overwhelmingly concerned yet. Training camp injuries happen. Brandon Brooks left Eagles practice Thursday, and no real sirens went off anywhere.

But for Wentz, who many view as injury-prone (although the fairness on that judgement remains to be seen), to already be dealing with discomfort this early into his Colts tenure is not exactly ideal for anyone involved. And the "indefinite" label certainly gives me pause.

Wentz missed three games plus the Super Bowl run in 2017 with a torn ACL, plus five games and the playoff run in 2018 with a back injury.

As a refresher, the Eagles received a 2022 conditional second-round pick in the Wentz trade from Indy, with two conditions that can turn it into a first-round pick:

Wentz plays 75% of the offensive snaps in 2021

Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts make the playoffs

Here's hoping that Wentz gets healthy soon - for his sake, and for the Eagles' sake.

