Carson Wentz to host teammates for workouts, bonding in July

If there is one thing Carson Wentz has proven during his short time with the Indianapolis Colts, it’s that the character and teammate issues that were made about him look to be untrue.

The 28-year-old quarterback has been fitting in just fine with his new teammates even though they have only been on the field for a few weeks together this spring. But he’s already making an impression, and his efforts to bond with his new teammates don’t rest.

Though the team will be on summer break, Wentz will be hosting a large group of the skill players for workouts and bonding near his home in Houston during the month of July, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“And in July, Wentz will host a bunch of offensive skill players at his offseason home near Houston for a few days of throwing, Topgolf and just hanging out,” Breer wrote.

There are plenty of relevant questions pertaining to Wentz being the right quarterback for the Colts on the field. His 2020 season was disastrous, and there are many issues that need fixing.

However, Wentz seems to be making all the right moves and saying all the right things before the team comes back for training camp at the end of July.

And it certainly seems he has sparked a quick bond with his new teammates in a short amount of time, which is no easy feat for a quarterback with the kind of baggage he brought from Philly.

Wentz has a lot to prove to himself and the league in 2021, but getting the chemistry going with his teammates early can help him put his historically bad season behind him.

We’ll see if it makes a difference when the pads come on Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

