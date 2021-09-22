Carson Wentz holding out hope he can play Sunday despite two sprained ankles

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Carson Wentz will not practice Wednesday and did not participate in the team's walkthrough. An MRI confirmed sprains in both ankles. Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) also won't practice Wednesday.

Doctors said they needed to monitor Wentz's ankles for 48 hours. He appeared at the media availability without a boot on either foot, saying he was still sore, with the right ankle worse than the left. Coach Frank Reich said Wentz felt better Wednesday than he did Tuesday.

“A lot of treatment," Wentz said. "Throwing the kitchen sink at it trying to get healthy.

"I know how badly I want to play, I know it’s a big divisional game. … I am doing everything I can to be out there, but at the end of the day it’s not my decision."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines (91) and Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The team doctors will determine if Wentz can play Sunday at Tennessee.

Reich said the team will prepare as if Wentz won't play but his status for the game has not been determined. Generally a player needs to practice by Friday to play but that is not a definitive determination.

Wentz sprained the left ankle in the third quarter and was grateful the right was only sprained after re-watching the play.

