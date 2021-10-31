Jonathan Taylor is second in the NFL in rushing, well behind Derrick Henry, but Taylor is off to a good start today against Henry’s Titans.

Taylor had a catch-and-run for 37 yards on the first play from scrimmage, getting Indianapolis off to a good start. He also had four carries for 24 yards in the 14-play, 82-yard drive.

The Colts converted two fourth downs. The first was a 6-yard completion from Carson Wentz to Nyheim Hines on fourth-and-three from the Titans 38, and the second was a touchdown pass to Michael Pittman on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

Wentz and Pittman hooked up for a 7-yard touchdown only 57 seconds later.

Ryan Tannehill‘s first pass attempt, which came on the Titans’ second snap, was intercepted by Kenny Moore and returned 33 yards to the Titans 7. The Colts scored on the next play.

The Colts lead 14-0.

Carson Wentz hits Michael Pittman twice already for 14-0 lead on Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk