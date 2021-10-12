Carson Wentz hits Michael Pittman Jr. for pretty Colts touchdown

The Indianapolis Colts came to life last week against the Miami Dolphins. They continue to show a resurgence against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Carson Wentz looked for Michael Pittman Jr. in the third quarter with Indy up 10-3.

The former USC wideout made a wonderful catch, kept his balance, and made it to the end zone.

The flags on the play were for defensive pass interference on the play.

The PAT was missed and the Colts led 16-3 in a surprise to that point.

The Colts had gotten on the board early in the game when Wentz through a short pass Jonathan Taylor took a long way … 76 yards.