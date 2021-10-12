Carson Wentz hits Michael Pittman Jr. for pretty Colts touchdown
The Indianapolis Colts came to life last week against the Miami Dolphins. They continue to show a resurgence against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Carson Wentz looked for Michael Pittman Jr. in the third quarter with Indy up 10-3.
The former USC wideout made a wonderful catch, kept his balance, and made it to the end zone.
The flags on the play were for defensive pass interference on the play.
The PAT was missed and the Colts led 16-3 in a surprise to that point.
MICHAEL PITTMAN JR. #ForTheShoe
📺: #INDvsBAL on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/cpgwIpWHHN pic.twitter.com/CMkT1gLtV9
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2021
The Colts had gotten on the board early in the game when Wentz through a short pass Jonathan Taylor took a long way … 76 yards.
Carson Wentz & Jonathan Taylor (76-yard TD)
Taylor reached a top speed of 20.60 mph on his 76-yard catch & run, the 9th time he's reached a speed over 20 mph on an offensive touch since entering the NFL in 2020, most among all RBs in that span.#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8MRjBjyBZ3
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 12, 2021