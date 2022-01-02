Carson Wentz gets final clearance to play Sunday

The Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, but he needed to get final clearance on Sunday morning in order to play against the Raiders in Week 17.

Wentz has received that clearance. Colts head coach Frank Reich told Stacey Dales of NFL Media that Wentz received the green light to play.

If Wentz had tested positive before this week’s change to protocols, he would have missed Sunday’s game because unvaccinated players were required to sit out at least 10 days. That quarantine time was cut in half for all players regardless of vaccination status, so he’s on track to play for the Colts and help them wrap up a playoff berth.

A win puts the Colts in the postseason for the second straight year and their bid will get underway at 1 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

