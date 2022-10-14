Carson Wentz gets ankle re-taped after running play as Commanders pull within 7-6

Carson Wentz entered Thursday Night Football with a biceps tendon strain. He injured his right hand in the first half.

Wentz now is dealing with an ankle issue.

On second-and-goal from the Chicago 7 on the final play of the third quarter, Wentz kept the ball on a read option play. He tried a jump cut and his ankle appeared to turn.

Wentz had his ankle taped during the timeout between quarters, but he did not miss a play.

The Commanders reached the Chicago 5-yard before a false start on Cam Sims and an incompletion, forcing them to settle for a 28-yard Joey Slye field goal. The Bears lead 7-6.

Wentz hit his hand on Justin Jones‘ hand on the Commanders’ nine-play, 57-yard scoring drive in the first half. He continually flexed it after that but never missed a down.

Wentz is 10-of-20 for 88 yards.

