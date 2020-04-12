Carson Wentz gave quite an unusual scouting report over the weekend

Over the weekend, Carson Wentz found a new and creative way to stay entertained while training at home. After setting up this passing trainer, he decided to give a scouting report on the new gear.

Based off of his report, it seems like this new trainer could very well be a solid addition to his team - and it already looks like X,Y and Z made the quarantine practice squad.

And it turns out, it's getting the job done. Seriously, if you get an approval from Wentz, you can't be bad at all, right?

Not that Wentz had any other choice … considering his wife, who is currently pregnant, can't run routes at the moment.

Hopefully he'll keep sharing the development of him and his new, uh, quaranteammate.

(All images are from Wentz's Instagram story, @cj_wentz11)

