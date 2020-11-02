The Cowboys had three takeaways in their first seven games. They have four tonight.

Carson Wentz has all four.

He threw his second interception of the night on the first possession of the second half. It’s the second of the night, of the season and of the career for rookie Trevon Diggs.

The Eagles reached their own 49 before Wentz tried to throw a bomb to John Hightower. Instead, it was a perfect pass to Diggs, who ran underneath it in the end zone and returned it 31 yards.

Greg Zuerlein, who has made three field goals, was wide right on a 52-yard attempt. So Wentz’s fourth turnover didn’t cost the Eagles any points, but they still trail 9-7.

Diggs’ first interception also came in the end zone after the Eagles reached the Dallas 34.

Wentz also has lost two fumbles on strip sacks by Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch. He is 10-of-19 for 91 yards with a touchdown and the two picks.

Carson Wentz has his fourth turnover, but Cowboys miss a field goal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk