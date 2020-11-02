Carson Wentz follows up bad roughing call with worse interception

Almost everyone was struggling in the first half of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Even the officials.

Late in the second quarter, Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory got flagged for roughing Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Gregory hit Wentz as soon as he released the football. It wasn’t a late hit, nor was it a blow to the head.

How is this roughing?

He got flagged for what officials deemed a low hit on this play:

C’mon. This can’t be a personal foul for a low hit on an #NFL quarterback. This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/b9XEFwz11m — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 2, 2020

This kind of roughing penalty is intended to protect quarterbacks from potentially season-ending knee injuries. But Gregory didn’t hit Wentz’s knees. He landed a textbook tackle by hitting Wentz in the right thigh pad.

There’s no way that should be roughing.

The penalty set the Eagles up with first-and-10 at the Cowboys 34-yard line. They did not take advantage of their good fortune.

Wentz bails out refs

On the very next play, Wentz through a pass toward the end zone in double coverage. His intended target Jalen Reagor did not catch it. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did.

After a pair of sack fumbles, the interception was Wentz’s third turnover of the half.

Which was worse? The roughing call or the interception?

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) More

More from Yahoo Sports: