Carson Wentz’s first touchdown as a Colt goes to Zach Pascal

Carson Wetnz is off to a solid start as a Colt.

Midway through the second quarter, the quarterback tossed his first touchdown for Indianapolis, connecting with Zach Pascal for a 10-yard touchdown.

The TD brought the Colts to within four with just over seven minutes left in the second quarter, with Seattle still leading 14-10.

Wentz did a good job of avoiding the blitz on a couple of plays, sliding forward in the pocket to complete a pass. Just before he hit Pascal for the 10-yard touchdown, Wentz avoided the rush to hit receiver Michael Pittman for a 14-yard gain.

Wentz has started the game 9-of-10 passing for 97 yards with a touchdown. He also has scrambled one time for eight yards.

