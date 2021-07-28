Carson Wentz‘s journey for a fresh start in Indianapolis after a miserable year with the Eagles in 2020 hit another milestone on Wednesday.

Wentz took part in his first training camp practice as a member of the Colts and said after the session that he was so excited about it that he told offensive coordinator Marcus Brady that he had to dial things back.

“I was telling coach Brady before coming out here, I’m a little amped up, gotta tone it down,” Wentz said, via the team’s website. “[It] feels like the first day of school again, coming out here, beautiful setting for training camp, you got farmland all around you, my type of place. So it was a lot of fun out there today and like I said early on, had to tone it down a little bit and was a little amped up.”

Expectations for the first day of school and the starting quarterback of an NFL team are very different, but Wentz says that he’s fine with the raised stakes because he’s “always been wired” to expect the most out of himself. The Colts are betting that his failure to realize those expectations last year will be a distant memory come the end of this season.

Carson Wentz: It feels like the first day of school again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk