Carson Wentz has a ‘fearless’ response when asked about deciding to give up on a play or extend the play

Carson Wentz made it clear before the Eagles Week 9 bye that he’s going to continue to play aggressively and his team appears prepared to live with his high-risk approach.

Wentz plays the quarterback position in a similar fashion to the great Brett Favre, approaching every snap like a gambler and dealing with the repercussions at a later date. As the Eagles get set to face the Giants on the road, Wentz was asked about his mental approach when it comes to deciding whether or not to give up on the play or continue to make something out of nothing.

Wentz’s response speaks volumes about the Eagles approach and confidence in their quarterback.

Carson Wentz on deciding to give up on a play or extend play “It’s a fine line that I will be walking and probably never have solved fully my whole career.

I think that’s just the nature of who I am and the player I am.

And how we play and do things around here” pic.twitter.com/RIIFmGbtIS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 9, 2020





The “fine line” statement and probably never solving it means the Eagles are confident with Wentz and Doug Pederson embodies his signal-caller’s aggressiveness on a weekly basis.

The Eagles seem prepared to live or die with Wentz’s decisions and the team somehow performs better when their quarterback plays with his gambler mentality. Wentz will either hit big and win another division title or his high-risk style could end up costing the Eagles at some point down the line.

What we do know is that Doug Pederson and company are prepared for whatever happens.

