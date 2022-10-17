Carson Wentz is facing a 4-6 week recovery process

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of 4-6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand last week, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo of The NFL Network.

Wentz is currently in Los Angeles visiting with a hand specialist and could be a candidate for injured reserve with a designation to return.

Wentz has started the first six games of the 2022 season, completing 62.4% of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, which is a little lower than his 6.7 career average.

It has been an up-and-down season thus far for Wentz. He’s had some good moments, followed by some serious struggles. He’s also been sacked 23 times, some due to poor protection, others due to Wentz’s propensity to hold the ball too long.

Taylor Heinicke will return to the lineup and start in Wentz’s absence. Heinicke will have more weapons around him than he did in 2021, with a healthy Logan Thomas back, joining rookies Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr. and Cole Turner.

Rookie Sam Howell will be Heinicke’s backup. The Commanders host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

