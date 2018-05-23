Carson Wentz explains why he's visiting the White House

Carson Wentz is headed to the White House in early June. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Carson Wentz said he will attend the Philadelphia Eagles’ June 5 visit to the White House, per CBS 3 in Philadelphia.

Wentz: ‘I don’t view it as a political thing whatsoever’

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Wentz said his decision to visit the nation’s capital was not based on any sort of political ideology:

“I know for me, personally, if the team decides as a whole most guys want to go or be a part of it, I will be attending with them. I think it’s just a cool way to receive the honor nationally and be recognized.”

“I don’t view it as a political thing whatsoever. I don’t really mess with politics very often. I will be involved in going.”

Wentz, entering his third year in the NFL, is coming off a terrific sophomore campaign that some considered MVP-worthy before his injury. After a Dec. 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles sat at 11-2. But Wentz went down with a torn ACL, putting Nick Foles in the spotlight. Foles, of course, went on to play outstanding football throughout the playoffs and led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl championship.

Head coach Doug Pederson called the invitation a ‘great honor’

Doug Pederson also addressed the team’s invitation at Philadelphia’s organized team activities:

“It’s a great honor. We’re still working through some logistics, right now, because we don’t have all details of the day, but excited to be going.”

Pederson is not requiring his players to go, per USA Today: “It’s an individual basis [on players deciding to go or not]. It’s one of those things where we’re working through a ton of things. At the same time, it’s an individual decision.”

Several Eagles have already said they won’t attend

Defensive end Chris Long, safety Malcolm Jenkins and wide receiver Torrey Smith are among the Super Bowl champions who have already declined their invitation to the White House. Long, who did not attend when he was part of the 2017 New England Patriots championship team, has been quite outspoken on a variety of social and political issues. He donated his entire 2017 salary to scholarships and various organizations that promote equality. Jenkins and Smith have also publicly spoken out against President Donald Trump. LeGarrette Blount, who also did not attend the Patriots’ 2017 trip, has not announced his plans for this year’s trip.

