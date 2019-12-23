Carson Wentz excited about win, but “we have one more”

The Eagles have played a lot of meaningful games in December in the last two seasons, but quarterback Carson Wentz hasn’t been around for all of them.

A torn ACL in 2017 and a back injury in 2018 kept him out of the lineup at key junctures of seasons that continued on into the playoffs. Wentz is healthy this December and doing all he can to get the Eagles back to the postseason.

Wentz went 31-of-40 for 319 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Cowboys, which would be an impressive line even if the team wasn’t playing without its top three wide receivers and several other offensive contributors. It was the third straight win for the Eagles under those adverse conditions and Wentz said after the game that it was satisfying to be a part of wins like this after the injuries.

He also noted that the team still needs to take care of business against the Giants next weekend for it to mean anything.

“We’re excited,” Wentz said in his postgame press conference. “That’s one of the first things that I was feeling in there. Obviously everyone’s excited about this win, but hey, we have one more. We have to go win one more. We’ve won nothing yet, but we’re excited for the opportunity. It’s in our own hands to go take it, and we’re excited for it.”

The Eagles are NFC East champs if they beat the Giants in Week 17 and reeling off four straight wins to close out the year would put a lot of the angst over Wentz’s play from earlier in the season to rest.