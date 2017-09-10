Carson Wentz, Eagles passing game shines as Philly breaks losing streak vs. Washington

As rookie seasons go for a quarterback, Carson Wentz was pretty good last year.

But as many NFL coaches will tell you, a player’s first full offseason, before his second year, is huge.

And if Sunday’s season opener is any indication, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made good use of his time.

Wentz had a strong day against Washington, leading Philadelphia to a 30-17 win, breaking a five-game losing streak to their NFC East rivals.

Catch me if you can: Eagles QB Carson Wentz proved elusive against Washington on Sunday. (AP) More

Completing passes to eight receivers, Wentz was 26-for-39 for 307 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles relied almost entirely on the passing game in the afternoon, getting 17 of their 19 first downs by pass, as they managed just 58 rushing yards.

Wentz’s early play reminded some of Brett Favre, as he escaped and scrambled and found Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown, and at another point tried a left-handed pass.

The play to Agholor was just the third offensive snap of the day for Philadelphia, and was a third-and-12. Pressure came quickly, and Wentz moved to his left, then his right, then stepped back up and to his left before finding Agholor just inside the Washington 20.

Agholor ran the ball in the rest of the way, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead three-plus minutes into the game.

They would go up 13-0 early in the second quarter on a short Wentz-to-LeGarrette Blount pass.

A few minutes later, however, as Wentz passed to his right for Darren Sproles, the ball was tipped and intercepted by Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan, who ran it back for a pick-six.

But the Eagles and Wentz recovered, and never trailed. Fletcher Cox sealed the game late for Philadelphia, running a fumble recovery in for a touchdown.

Tight end Zach Ertz and Agholor were Wentz’s top targets, with Wentz looking their way eight times each. Ertz caught all eight passes thrown his way for 93 yards, and Agholor ended with six catches for 86 yards and the touchdown.

