The Eagles have given up 64 points over the last six quarters while blowing a lead to Washington and getting beaten 37-19 by the Rams, so one would imagine that the fanbase in Philly is in crisis mode.

Quarterback Carson Wentz attempted to talk people off of ledges after losing to the Rams. Wentz admitted to frustration with the way things have gone in the first two weeks of the season before telling people that the big picture hasn’t changed for the team at this point.

“We’re obviously frustrated. You never want to start 0-2,” Wentz said in a postgame press conference. “Last week, the way we lost to Washington, starting 0-1 is obviously not what we want and not how we expect to finish ball games. And then today, coming out behind again, [is] not where you want to be. But we know there’s enough things through two games, offensively speaking, that we can put on the tape and know we’re right there [and] just missing some things. We’re right there, don’t panic, we’ll be OK. I’ve always had all the confidence in the world in our defense. Things happen, but we’re not panicking and excited to get back on it.”

No one is 2-0 in the NFC East and there haven’t been any divisional games other than the one against Washington yet, so the Eagles can look to last year as an example of how the playoff race can come back to teams who struggle in the early portion of the schedule. You’ve got to win games at some point, though, and failing to do so against the Eagles next week won’t do much to stall the panic in Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz: Don’t panic, we’ll be OK originally appeared on Pro Football Talk