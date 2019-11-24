Carson Wentz doesn’t think hand injury affected his play

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a bad game against the Seahawks on Sunday, but he didn’t blame a right hand injury for his poor play.

Wentz went to the locker room to get his hand x-rayed during the second half of the game, but returned without missing a play and stayed in the 17-9 loss through the final whistle. The x-rays were negative and head coach Doug Pederson said after the game that Wentz will have further tests.

Wentz was 33-of-45 for 256 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and two lost fumbles. His touchdown came with 20 seconds left to cap a drive that saw him post 80 passing yards, so even those numbers are misleading about how his overall game went. Wentz didn’t use the hand as an excuse for his play, however.

“I don’t think it did,” Wentz said, via PennLive.com. “It was something I was just making sure it was good, but that’s by no means an excuse for how we performed.”

Assuming Wentz is well, he’ll try to get back on track against the Dolphins next week but two bad games in a row make it hard to feel much confidence that will happen.