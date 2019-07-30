Carson Wentz: It’s different playing with a guy like DeSean Jackson

The Eagles got a glimpse of what the Carson Wentz–DeSean Jackson connection could look like during Monday’s practice.

Wentz hit the wideout for a deep touchdown and Jackson took a screen pass from the quarterback to the end zone for another score during a productive day for the duo. Not every day in camp has been so successful, however.

Saturday’s practice saw the two players struggle to connect and Jackson said the two players are “just trying to get the timing down” as they head toward the regular season. Wentz said “it’s different playing with” a guy like Jackson so that effort may take some time, but Wentz is optimistic about where things are headed.

“Chemistry grows in a million different ways,” Wentz said, via DelawareOnline.com. “Physical reps are second to none, but just talking through everything . . . I feel in a really good spot with him.”

The Eagles didn’t feature deep passes much last season, but Jackson’s presence offers a chance to change that. If that goes well, Jackson believes it is “going to be hard for another defense to have literally four or five different cover guys who can cover everybody and stop everybody” in an Eagles offense that’s feeling good about itself this summer.