Carson Wentz: It’s definitely special to play for Ron Rivera

It was a short week for the Commanders heading into Thursday night’s game against the Bears, but it may not have felt that way for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Head coach Ron Rivera cited quarterback as the reason why the Commanders lag behind the rest of the NFC East early in the week and a report before the game on Thursday indicated team owner Daniel Snyder’s meddling was the reason why the team traded for Wentz this offseason. Wentz then posted 99 passing yards while leading the offense to 214 total yards in Chicago on Thursday night.

Those numbers resulted in a 12-7 win and Rivera lashed out at the Snyder report after the game, which was followed by Wentz saying how much he’s enjoying being around a coach whose comments about the quarterback have run the gamut in the last few days.

“Coach Rivera, he’s awesome,” Wentz said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “I have a ton of respect for him playing in this league from afar, but getting to play for him is even better. It’s definitely special. . . . He’s going to speak his mind. And he’s going to be very direct and to the point. And in this business, that means a lot. And I think guys love that about him.”

One may wonder what the postgame comments would have been like if Bears wideout Darnell Mooney gained one more yard on Chicago’s final offensive play of the game, but he didn’t and the Commanders got to go home with a win that will give them a mini-bye to celebrate before returning to try to fix the bigger issues that still plague the team.

