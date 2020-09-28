Carson Wentz’s Crucible









Carson Wentz has been the worst quarterback in the NFL. No qualified signal caller has a lower QB rating than Wentz’s 63.9. His six picks through three starts are just one shy of his season totals from each of the past three years. Wentz’s off-target throw percentage is an unseemly, and career worst, 23. Only Dwayne Haskins has been worse on PFF. Only Haskins and Sam Darnold have worse QBRs. You get the picture.

So it’s time for the Eagles to make a change, right? We know it’s not that simple. Coach Doug Pederson dismissed the idea out of hand Monday morning. “No, you don’t go there,” Pederson said on the radio. “That’s a knee-jerk reaction.” Pederson is right. Jalen Hurts — who is not exactly known as a paragon of accuracy — isn’t about to turn things around with a battered supporting cast that is once again down to only Zach Ertz after DeSean Jackson and Dallas Goedert departed with injuries against the Bengals.

This has to come from within Wentz, who has righted the ship in the past. The storm has never been this severe, but ups and downs have come to define Wentz’s play. The variable this time is an offensive line that has never been this injured before. With no time to throw to a receiver group that might as well not be on the field, what is the path to rejuvenation? It will have to include some of Wentz’s 2019 role player all stars like Greg Ward and Boston Scott. Miles Sanders taking his expected sophomore leap. Ertz once again absorbing 10-12 weekly targets. Alshon Jeffery running a few routes. D-Jax, at some point, actually staying healthy for a game or two. As much as this is a Wentz problem, it’s also an Eagles problem. Pederson and GM Howie Roseman tried to squeeze a little too much juice out of the Eagles’ 2017 championship core.

Benching Wentz won’t make the Eagles better. It will make your fantasy team better. That’s really what it comes down to right now. Wentz Houdini’d in 2019. Let’s see if he can do it again.

Five Week 3 Storylines

Darrell Henderson continues to lay down the law in Rams backfield. Henderson got the start and reached 120 yards from scrimmage for the second straight game. With Cam Akers (ribs) on the shelf, Henderson out-touched Malcolm Brown 21-7 and once again looked dangerous going downhill. He of the 8.2 YPC at Memphis didn’t hit any home runs — Henderson’s long run went for 14 — but he averaged 5.7 yards per pop by routinely gaining 6-7 yards even as he ran right into the teeth of the Bills’ defense. Coach Sean McVay has seemed enchanted by the idea of a true committee this season, but Henderson’s past two performances are going to put that to the test. Henderson has left behind his lost rookie year to look like a legitimate weapon. He will be a top-20 option with week-winning upside vs. the Giants this Sunday.

Justin Jefferson vaporizes slow start with 175-yard outburst. Jefferson has now led the Vikings in receiving in back-to-back games. The difference this time was 131 yards. The No. 22 overall pick had 100 before the break, with the highlight a 71-yard touchdown where he played the safety and corner against each other before jigging, quite literally, into the end zone. It was an impossible-to-see-coming performance that makes a little sense in hindsight. The Vikings, or any offense for that matter, simply were not going to make it with only one weapon in the passing game. They had to establish someone, anyone opposite Adam Thielen, and thankfully for them, their first-rounder was up to the task. This could still be an uphill battle in fantasy. The run-obsessed Vikings just got a 181-yard day out of Dalvin Cook. They aren’t going to all of a sudden allow Jefferson to be Stefon Diggs. But where I did not previously see a path to 2020 re-draft relevance, Jefferson showed how silly that was.

Joe Burrow rides volume to another 300-yard day. Burrow’s 91 completions through his first three games are a rookie record. Volume in and of itself, of course, isn’t necessarily good, but Burrow has known what to do with it. Playing behind a decayed offensive line, Burrow is getting the ball out quickly and decisively. PFF charts only seven quarterbacks as being quicker to the draw thus far. Burrow is also avoiding mistakes, committing only two turnovers even as he’s absorbed a ridiculous 14 sacks. That tells the real story. This won’t keep up if the Bengals can’t find more ways to keep Burrow on his feet. The rookie is so far making lemonade out of lemons. Just don’t let him fall into the Darnold drink. Burrow has Week 4 streamer appeal vs. the Jaguars.