Carson Wentz: Cowboys “beat the crap out of us”

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t mince words about the way he and his teammates performed on Sunday night in Dallas.

“We didn’t show up,” Wentz said, via the Morning Call. “They beat the crap out of us.”

The Eagles are 3-4 and appear to have an uphill climb to the playoffs. They’re a game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, and last night’s game gives the Cowboys the tiebreaker advantage as well. And the Eagles are two games out of the wild card, where the 5-2 Seahawks and 5-2 Vikings reside.

Still, Wentz believes the Eagles are a good team and will show that over the remaining nine games of the season.

“I’m confident that we’ll get things fixed,” Wentz said. “This is a ticked off group. We’re going to rebound from it.”

Wentz may be confident, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult for people outside the Eagles’ locker room to have confidence that this team is going anywhere.