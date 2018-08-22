Carson Wentz a cover boy for Sports Illustrated, but what about the prediction?

Eagles fans, keep an eye out for the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

You might like the cover.

That's right, Carson Wentz charging back from injury and into 2018 is one of this year's four SI covers for the publication's NFL preview.

.@cj_wentz is ready to finish the Super Bowl run he started last season 🦅 (Cover 2/4) https://t.co/4PNPwgMOp7 pic.twitter.com/rZa9alu7xG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2018

The other three covers: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Like Wentz, both Watson and Luck are coming off serious injuries. Watson had a star rookie season cut short by a torn ACL, while Luck never played a game in 2016 because of a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, it's pretty cool to see Wentz rock the cover, which will come out on the Aug. 27, 2018, issue. It's symbolic in a few ways - the champs embarking on the road to a repeat, highlighted by Wentz's road back to being the face of the Eagles.

As Lane Johnson said the other day, "The sheriff will be back in town."

Wentz still has a hurdle to clear, though, before Week 1.

"I feel good," Wentz said Monday. "Like I said, I think you guys see me out there. I have really no hesitation in the pocket when guys are around me. I feel really good but it's going to come down to if they feel confident in contact and when that is. I can't say yet."

How strongly Wentz rebounds from his torn ACL will obviously have a major impact on the Eagles' fate in 2018 as the team looks to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

What does Sports Illustrated think of the Birds' chances? Eagles fans won't love the prediction here.

