Carson Wentz’s contract details show Rams aren’t paying him a lot in 2023

The Los Angeles Rams made a big change at backup quarterback this week, releasing both Brett Rypien and Dresser Winn before signing Carson Wentz. Wentz had been available since the Commanders released him in February, so this will be his first opportunity of 2023.

Many were wondering if maybe he was holding out for a lucrative contract or a shot to start, but he’s not exactly getting either of those in Los Angeles. Details of his contract have emerged thanks to Field Yates of ESPN and the Rams are paying him less than $1 million for the rest of the season.

His deal includes a $150,000 signing bonus, which is guaranteed, as well as a base salary of $1.165 million. Because we’re in the middle of the season, though, that salary is prorated over nine weeks, which is how many are left in the 2023 season.

So add that $150,000 bonus to a prorated salary of $582,500 and you get a total cost of $732,500. Only $150,000 of that is guaranteed so if they cut him at any time, they won’t be on the hook for the rest of the salary ($64,722 per game).

Carson Wentz’s 1-year deal with the Rams includes a $150,000 signing bonus and the prorated amount of a $1.165M base salary. He’s due $732,500 for the remainder of this season as the Rams’ new back-up QB. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2023

All in all, that’s not a bad deal for the Rams. They’ll get to evaluate him this season for relatively cheap, with the possibility of bringing him back next year to back up Matthew Stafford again.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire