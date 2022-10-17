Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer.

Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.

Wentz, who injured the finger in Washington's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, could miss anywhere between four to six weeks.

The Commanders (2-4) host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 before heading to Indianapolis on Halloween weekend.

Washington plays the Vikings at home on Nov. 7 and then heads to Philadelphia in Week 10 for a NFC East rematch with the Eagles, Wentz’ former club and the lone undefeated NFL team through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

It has been tough sledding for the former Philadelphia gun-slinger. The finger injury on his throwing hand -- and subsequent recovery time -- completes one of the worst weeks in the QB's much-maligned career.

Head coach Ron Rivera had to defend comments he made about the team's quarterback position and performance after its recent win in Chicago.

Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is 46-44-1 as a starter over his seven-year career. In 2021, he threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Indianapolis Colts and was shipped shipped to Washington on March 16, 2022.

He won his first career start over the Jaguars in Week 1 and promptly lost the next four games before toughing out a 12-7 win in Chicago last week.