Carson Wentz Cites Relationship With Coach Doug Pederson for Trade Request From Eagles

Carson Wentz's time with the Eagles will likely come to an end once the season concludes, ESPN reports.

League sources claim that Wentz will move forward with asking for a trade because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair."

Philadelphia is aware of Wentz's discomfort, but those close to the team claim that it will put a hefty asking price on the quarterback since it used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft to select him. Also, Wentz's hefty contract has tied the team's hands.

In 2019, Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension that goes into effect next season. Currently, the Eagles are $64 million over the projected salary cap for next season. Even in a best-case trade scenario, the team would still owe Wentz $33.8 million which would be dead money on its cap. This would put the Eagles behind the 8-ball when trying to rebuild and shape a team around Jalen Hurts if he proves to be the team's next franchise quarterback.

Wentz was benched in the third quarter of the Eagles blowout loss to the Packers and rookie Jalen Hurts was named the starter. Hurts is expected to make his fourth consecutive start in the Eagles' season finale while Wentz will be a healthy scratch. Despite this, Pederson hasn't officially handed the reins over to Hurts. He's made it clear that he still has a "ton of confidence" in Wentz and wants to "fix" any issues that might be plaguing the quarterback.

Yet, Wentz seems determined to work with general manager Howie Roseman to facilitate a move out of Philly. If the team is able to negotiate a logical deal, Wentz could end up with the Colts who are coached by his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich.

