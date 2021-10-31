Carson Wentz chokes in Colts’ 34-31 loss to Titans in OT

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) had every chance to come away with a must-needed divisional win over the Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Sunday. Instead, quarterback Carson Wentz choked away that chance as Indy lost in overtime, 34-31, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It started out as a great day for the Colts, but they slowly let the Titans take over the game on both sides of the ball. Even after making an incredble comeback on their final drive of regulation, they squandered their chances in overtime.

In what may have been his worst half of football, Wentz was extremely disappointing in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Here’s our recap of the 34-31 loss to the Titans in Week 8:

Final Score: Titans 34, Colts 31

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Final Titans 0 14 7 10 3 31 Colts 14 3 7 7 0 31

It was over when...

In overtime, Carson Wentz threw a ball into triple coverage. Titans safety Kevin Byard grabbed the interception at returned it to the Colts’ 32-yard line. From there, the Titans did just enough to stay in field goal range. Randy Bullock converted a 44-yard field goal attempt to win the game.

Keys to the game

Wentz turning the ball over in egregious ways with the game on the line is a major key to the game. He made horrid decisions late and it potentially costed the Colts their season.

Even with Jonathan Taylor running through the Titans defense with ease, they leaned heavily on the pass. Wentz had 51 pass attempts while Taylor had a mere 16 carries.

The Colts were solid in situational football. They were 4-of-5 in the red zone, 7-of-16 on third downs and 2-of-3 on fourthdowns. The defense struggled on third downs, allowing 8-of-17 on the day.

The Colts defense held Derrick Henry in check. He took 28 carries for 68 rushing yards (2.4 yards per carry) with a long of just nine yards.

The Colts won the turnover battle 3-2 but also had nine penalties for 75 yards.

3 Stars of the game

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 10 receptions (15 targets), 86 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

RB Jonathan Taylor: 16 carries, 70 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 3 receptions (4 targets), 52 receiving yards

DT Grover Stewart: 5 tackles (4 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss

Wentz Chokes With The Game On The Line

It was an erratic game for Wentz to begin with but he was still making some big plays. The Colts scored on their first two offensive drives, but then Wentz’s accuracy started to fail him. He sailed multiple throws high and had several missed opportunities to make bigger plays.

His play deteriorated in the fourth quarter and overtime. Two of the most important drives of the entire season came in this game, and Wentz coughed up interceptions on both of them. The first came in a 24-24 tie at the eight-yard line with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Wentz dropped back to pass, was pressured in the end zone and instead of throwing the ball away, tried to make a left-handed throw in a panic move. It fell into the hands of Elijah Molden, who easily scored for the lead.

In overtime with a chance to drive down the field and win the game with a field goal, Wentz made a horrid decision to throw to Michael Pittman Jr. in triple coverage. Even if it was a good throw, it was a poor decision. But it was a bad throw, and Kevin Byard hawked in for the interception that set up the game-winning field goal.

The Colts are likely looking at a lost season now with the Titans holding a commanding lead of the division. And they’re likely without a first-round pick because Wentz will meet the conditions of the trade with the Eagles.

Injuries

CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring) was inactive in Week 8.

DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) was carted off in the second quarter and immediately ruled out.

S Khari Willis (calf) suffered an injury in the first half and was ruled out in the third quarter.

WR T.Y. Hilton left the game in fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion but never came back in the game.

What's next?

The Colts (3-5) turn around on a short week to host the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

