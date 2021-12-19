Carson Wentz chides Matt Judon for behavior in Patriots-Colts scuffle

Carson Wentz chides Matt Judon for alleged cheap shot in Pats-Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz appeared very upset with New England Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon after a play in the third quarter of Saturday's game.

So, what did Judon do to set Wentz off?

After the game, Wentz appeared to accuse Judon of some dirty behavior.

"Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides," Wentz said, via the Indianapolis Star. "Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up."

Click here to watch Wentz getting into it with Judon after the play, a Deatrich Wise Jr. sack of Wentz in which Judon was in on the pile.

"I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before," Wentz added.

According to NFL Media's James Palmer, Wentz tried to address the incident with Judon on the field after the Colts' 27-17 victory, but Judon walked away.

Wentz tried to go up to Judon on the field postgame. Judon was walking away from Wentz as Wentz was left with his arms raised and stretched out trying to still talk to Judon.

When asked about his dust-up with Wentz after the game, Judon didn't seem to know what irked the QB.

"Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy," Judon told reporters. "He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me."

It was a frustrating night for the Patriots, who made uncharacteristic mistakes in all three phases of the game and committed eight penalties to snap their seven-game losing streak. They'll look to bounce back next Sunday in a pivotal AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills.