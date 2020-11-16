Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz turned in another ugly performance in Sunday’s loss to the Giants, and when reporters told him after the game that the offense had gone 0-for-9 on converting third downs, he was stunned.

“I knew we struggled on third down, I didn’t realize we were that poor,” Wentz said, via the Times Herald. “Anytime you’re 0-for-9 you’re obviously not doing something very well. Hats off to them. They had a good game plan. That’s a good defense over there. They made it hard on us. It’s extremely frustrating.”

Wentz indicated he thought the story of the game was more that the Giants’ defense played well than that the Eagles’ offense played poorly.

“We don’t go into a game thinking we’re going to struggle like that and go 0-for-9 on third downs and only put up a couple points,” Wentz said. “But I’ve got to give a lot of credit to that defense. I thought we had a good game plan ready to go. They made a lot more plays than us and we didn’t deserve to win.”

Wentz seems to keep running into defenses that play well, week after week. His contract makes clear that the Eagles are committed to him, but they need him to play a lot better.

Carson Wentz calls Eagles’ performance “extremely frustrating” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk