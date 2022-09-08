Carson Wentz is building chemistry with teammates

Carson Wentz will start his first game for the Washington Commanders Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In talking with the press Wednesday, Wentz acknowledged, “It’s a new place, new team, new everything to some extent, a new routine, but at the same time, it’s still Week 1, a lot of excitement, jitters, all that fun stuff this week. So, it’s fun to get back into the routine of game week.”

The 6-foot-5 redhead has been reminded at every turn this offseason that it is his third team in three years. Yet, Wentz feels the Commanders have made progress in the last months.

“I think just coming in right away, trying to learn everything and then learn each other and (in) camp building that chemistry. I think it’s come a long way throughout camp, which I think is important to be able to get those reps, get on the field, get the practice in, and mostly be healthy for the most part I think was important. By no means do I think we’ve arrived or anything.”

Entering his 7th season, Wentz has developed a routine of evaluating his performance each game. “In the NFL things happen fast, turnaround fast. So, the process is very expedited. I always watch the film the night of the game, whether we’re traveling back or sitting in my bed with my wife or whatever. I always got to finish watching the game before I go to bed. Then we come in and go through it again with the coaches. And then it’s pretty much turn the page. You feel that sense of urgency right away on Monday when you watch the tape. And then you’re already talking about the next opponent, so it’s quick.”

Wentz knows the public focuses much on the stats but says the film doesn’t lie, and thus his focus is there. “Stats are going to lie to you. Sometimes they’re going to tell the truth, and you can’t get caught up in the results on that end. (You watch), what could I have done better? Where could I be more accurate or better decision-making (all those things)? And it’s truly strictly on the film.”

Story continues

OTAs and camp have their own speed. So do preseason games. But things get ramped up in the NFL when the games count. So Wentz is looking for growth to occur through the process of actual NFL game-day speed.

“I think you do everything you can to be prepared and I feel that we are very prepared. So I don’t want to say by any means that we’re not prepared for that, but I do think that growth, that natural growth of coming together within a game with understanding how we’re going to call a game and how coaches want to attack a defense, all of those things kind of finally come to fruition on a Sunday. I think once we’re out there on Sunday afternoon, that’s when we’ll start to see what we’re made of, see where we’re at, and then keep building from there.”

He knows the NFL. He knows Terry McLaurin is a proven top receiver; consequently, he looks forward to throwing to No. 17. “I feel good with what he brings to the table. He makes my life easy. I can already tell that. So, I look forward to seeing that live on a Sunday and just seeing what he can do down the field with the ball in his hands, underneath, all of those things. I definitely feel good with the chemistry there.”

To be Continued Friday

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire