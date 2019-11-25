Carson Wentz: “I have to be better”

The Eagles have a number of problems this year, from injuries that have sapped them of skill position talent and linemen.

But the biggest one remains quarterback Carson Wentz, according to Carson Wentz.

The Eagles quarterback took responsibility after yesterday’s 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, which dropped the Eagles to 5-6.

“I have to be better,” Wentz said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I have to lead the team better. I have to protect the football better. We can’t put it on the ground the way we did. It starts with me. I’m frustrated. I know everyone is frustrated with this loss offensively. I’ve got to be better. . . . The defense played great again, and we let them down.”

Wentz being accountable is noble, and the right thing to say. It also happens to be right, as he hasn’t played well lately, and yesterday was worse. He threw two interceptions, fumbled twice and was missing targets throughout the day. He left the game to get a hand injury checked but was quick to say that wasn’t the reason.

If true, that leaves the more troubling reality, and the boos ringing down were a signal that people were realizing that he’s not playing anywhere close to his previous form.

“I get the question, I do, especially after the last two weeks of performances offensively,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence. A lot of confidence. A lot of confidence in myself to fix things I can correct, and each guy’s going to do their part and get it fixed. We’re going to turn the page real quick. We’re going to learn from this, turn the page, but we’ve got six days of practice, work our tails off and go get the W on the road.”

Playing the Dolphins this week should help. And being in the NFC East means you’re never truly out of the playoff race. But until Wentz returns to playing like himself, nothing can be taken for granted.