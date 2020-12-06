In the 12th game of an ugly season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has finally been benched.

Wentz was as terrible today against the Packers as he’s been all season, and in the third quarter Eagles coach Doug Pederson finally put Jalen Hurts in at quarterback. Unlike in other games this season when Hurts would just get a play here or there, Hurts was able to play quarterback for a full series.

Hurts completed his only pass for 34 yards and also ran twice for four yards, and the Eagles’ offense appeared to be in business before a holding penalty backed them up and they eventually punted.

It’s unclear whether this will prove to be a permanent change or simply one opportunity for Hurts. But it is clear that the Eagles simply can’t afford to have Wentz continue to throw games away, and Hurts gives them another option.

Carson Wentz benched, Jalen Hurts finally gets a chance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk