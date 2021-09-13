Carson Wentz assesses his debut with Colts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz entered Sunday’s season opener with plenty of question marks but by the end of the 28-16 loss, he was one of the few bright spots.

In a game that featured the Colts being dominated in the trenches for most of the contest, Wentz stood tall and made the most of his opportunities. There are throws and protection calls he’d like to have back, but it was a solid debut for the 28-year-old.

Still, he wasn’t satisfied with the end result in Week 1.

“At the end of the day I have to watch the tape first and foremost. I know a handful of plays I want back that I could have gotten us in the right protection and helped help us out. So, you can never take it right at face value. We have to go learn from it, learn from the tape,” Wentz told reporters after the game. “As a team, we just didn’t play complementary football. When the defense had stops, three-and-outs, the turnovers – offensively we didn’t capitalize and we have to do better at that, but that’s a good football team and we are going to learn from this one.”

Without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, who seems close to returning, Wentz was under pressure for the majority of the game. Spot starter Julién Davenport allowed at least two sacks while Wentz was hit 10 times.

Even so, the former No. 2 overall pick finished 25/38 (65.8%) for 251 yards, two touchdowns and a 102.0 passer rating.

The first offensive drive was encouraging while the final drive ended in a touchdown. But the drives between them left much to be desired.

“I think that the way we started the game – obviously we’d love to score there, but the way we came out, moving the ball, that was encouraging. The way we finished offensively there, getting that touchdown late, I think was definitely encouraging, something we can build off of,” Wentz said. “But really outside of those two drives we have to be better and there’s stuff we can learn from, but I think we can take those two drives and see what we can do, what we are made of and kind of build from there.”

The Colts played poorly in situational football. They were 38% on third-down attempts and they failed to convert either of their two true fourth-down attempts. The first of those was a botched snap on a quarterback sneak.

“I’m not really sure. It probably was my fault,” Wentz said. “I was trying to run before I even got the ball. That was a frustrating one.”

The Colts have a lot to clean up before another tough Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was encouraging to see a solid performance out of Wentz in his debut.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Analyzing Colts' snap counts in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Colts' player of the game vs. Seahawks: QB Carson Wentz

Colts' Darius Leonard: 'We got our ass kicked'

List

Studs and duds from Colts' Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Recommended Stories

  • Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was in “complete control” of the offense

    The first drive of the Eagles season ended with quarterback Jalen Hurts hitting first-round pick DeVonta Smith with an 18-yard touchdown pass and things kept going well from Hurts for the rest of the afternoon. Hurts threw three touchdowns, ran for 62 yards, and led the Eagles to a 32-6 rout of the Falcons in [more]

  • Nick Bosa thinks Penei Sewell’s going to be good

    Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell spent the offseason and summer transitioning to right tackle after playing on the left side at Oregon, but Taylor Decker‘s finger injury meant Sewell was back on the left side for his first NFL game. That game was against the 49ers and defensive end Nick Bosa, but Sewell didn’t get [more]

  • Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

    Taking a look at the snap counts for the Colts in the Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

  • Zach Wilson feeling “a little whiplash” after NFL debut

    After Sunday’s 19-14 loss to the Panthers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh complimented rookie quarterback Zach Wilson‘s “resolve” after watching him take six sacks and 10 hits over the course of his NFL debut. Wilson struggled early, but threw two touchdowns in the second half to give the Jets some hope of pulling off a [more]

  • Seahawks pressure has Wentz, Colts scrambling for solutions

    Carson Wentz started fast Sunday. Then Seattle turned up the heat and Wentz struggled. While the Indianapolis Colts new starting quarterback put up solid numbers in his long-awaited debut, Wentz struggled to evade pressure, finish drives or even pick up first downs in a 28-16 season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

  • Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes discuss Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford

    "Good players can always play together." A new Manchester United mantra? Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes used the exact phrase to describe Ronaldo's return.

  • Dolphins’ defensive success with takeaways is no accident

    Dolphins' defensive success with takeaways is no accident

  • Mac Jones: Definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me

    A lot of things went well for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his first NFL start, but he wasn’t dwelling on positives after the game came to an end. The Dolphins held on for a 17-16 win after running back Damien Harris lost a late fumble and the Miami offense ran out the clock, which [more]

  • Sean McVay: With Matthew Stafford, we’re not limited in anything we can do in the pass game

    The Rams paid a big price to acquire Matthew Stafford this offseason, and coach Sean McVay thinks after one game that Stafford was well worth it. McVay said after Sunday night’s win over the Bears that there are no limits to what the Rams can do offensively, noting specifically Stafford’s 67-yard touchdown pass to Van [more]

  • Giants-Broncos Week 1: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

    The New York Giants lost their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos. Here are the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams.

  • Bush calls out domestic terror threat at 9/11 ceremony

    "We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks."There is little cultural overlaps between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them."Bush, recalling the unity of the American people after the attacks, appealed for a return to that spirit amid growing political division in the country."When it comes to unity of America, those days seem distant from our own," he said. "Malign force seems at work in our common life ... so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment."Bush and his wife Laura, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, were attending a ceremony at the Shanksville, Pennsylvania site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers overcame the hijackers. The plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit."In the sacrifice of the first responders, in the mutual aid of strangers, in the solidarity of grief and grace, the actions of an enemy revealed the spirit of a people," Bush said, describing the country's reaction. "We were proud of our wounded nation."The 9/11 attacks, which killed 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Shanksville, prompted Bush to launch a U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan that ousted the Taliban from control in Kabul and sent al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden into hiding.

  • Miami Dolphins’ personnel versatility showcased in win over Patriots

    Miami Dolphins' personnel versatility showcased in win over Patriots

  • No Cam Newton for Washington, yet

    When reporters asked Washington coach Ron Rivera about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton after the Patriots released him, Rivera said that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team’s starting quarterback. Pending the results of a Monday MRI, Fitzpatrick may not be. So will that create an opening for Newton? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the [more]

  • Dolphins win over Patriots offers a first for head coach Brian Flores

    Dolphins win over Patriots offers a first for head coach Brian Flores

  • Check out Steelers WR Diontae Johnson and his ridiculous touchdown catch

    Diontae Johnson gives the Steelers the lead on this athletic TD catch.

  • Instant analysis from Eagles’ 32-6 win over the Falcons in Week 1

    Instant analysis from Eagles' 32-6 win over the Falcons in Week 1

  • Kyler Murray’s five total TDs, Chandler Jones’ five sacks lead Cardinals to dominating win

    Good things apparently come in fives. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, and Chandler Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill five times as the Cardinals opened the 2021 season by putting everyone on their schedule on notice. Arizona dominated the Titans every which way, winning easily 38-13. It’s only one game, but [more]

  • Bears rookie QB Fields scores touchdown in NFL debut

    For someone who acknowledged being a little starstruck as he ran onto the field for his NFL debut, Justin Fields operated with a calm and cool demeanor with the limited snaps he got. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback was in for only five plays during Sunday night's 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he scored his first professional touchdown during the third quarter. Fields, the 11th overall selection in April's draft, completed both of his passes for 10 yards, and his only rushing attempt was for a 3-yard TD.

  • QB Jordan Love makes NFL debut during Packers’ blowout loss to Saints

    Jordan Love, the Packers' first-round pick in the 2020 draft, made his NFL debut against the Saints in Week 1. He completed five passes over two series.

  • Diontae Johnson bounced back in return to Buffalo

    When the Steelers went to Buffalo in Week 14 last season, they were on a two-game losing streak and their receivers were having a hard time holding onto Ben Roethlisberger‘s passes. Diontae Johnson was one of the worst offenders on that front and he found himself benched early in the 26-15 Steelers loss because of [more]