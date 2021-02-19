Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis after Eagles agree to trade QB to the Colts

Three quarterbacks have been traded since the 2020 NFL regular season ended, but only one, arrived in his new city just hours after a deal had been agreed upon.

Carson Wentz can’t officially be a member of the Colts until mid-March, but that didn’t stop the embattled quarterback from hopping a private jet to Indianapolis, where he was spotted landing in his new home city for the first time.

In the video courtesy of WTHR in Indianapolis, Wentz can be seen arriving via jet, hopping in a white SUV, and likely preparing to engulf himself in everything Colts.

The Colts will part with a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick in order to reunite Wentz with head coach Frank Reich.

In the 12 games Wentz started for the Eagles in 2020, Philadelphia went 3-8-1, with the quarterback tossing 16 touchdowns and an NFL leading 15 interceptions.

Wentz will replace Philip Rivers, who led the Colts last season and announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NFL.

List

10 veteran QB options in free agency for the Eagles after Carson Wentz trade

Related