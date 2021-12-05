Carson Wentz approaching snap count to give Eagles a 1st-round pick

The Indianapolis Colts knew this day would likely come eventually when they traded a conditional second-round pick as a part of the deal to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Though it’s no guarantee to happen this week given the changing nature of the game, Wentz approaches the snap count requirement that would net the Eagles a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft from the Colts.

In 12 games, the Colts have played 804 snaps on offense. That comes out to 67 snaps per game. Wentz has been on the field for 792 of them, coming out to 98.5% on the season. If the Colts average 67 snaps per game over their next five games, that would bring us to a season total of 1,139 offensive snaps.

At that pace, Wentz would need to play 854 offensive snaps in order to reach that threshold. That could happen as soon as the Week 13 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Of course, this is assuming the Colts keep a perfect pace of 67 snaps but even if we give or take a few for variance sake, it’s likely that Wentz hits the mark on Sunday.

It won’t be official until we get closer to the final game of the season, but it’s likely to happen either in Week 13 against the Texans or in Week 15 against the New England Patriots following the bye week.

The Colts are currently slated to pick 14th in the first round of the draft in 2022. This would give the Eagles three picks within the top-15 while the Colts will have had just one first-round pick in the last four drafts (2019-2022).

The Colts have no intention of benching Wentz now that they’re in the playoff hunt, and they probably never had any intention of doing so unless he was downright awful in 2021.

But Wentz has been solid for the most part. It was a slow development, but Wentz has been strong for the offense over the last two months.

He’s completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,790 yards, 21 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating. Wentz is currently 16th among quarterbacks in DVOA.

It isn’t official yet, but there’s a chance Wentz hits the condition that gives up the first-round pick to the Eagles as the Colts look to make a playoff push in December.

