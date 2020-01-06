Carson Wentz apologized to teammates after concussion

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz wasn’t able to finish a playoff run, again, and it weighs on him.

Wentz suffered a concussion on a hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and wasn’t able to finish the wild card game.

Afterward, he went through the locker room thanking his teammates for their efforts this season.

“He’s like apologizing and stuff,” veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s like, ‘Bro, it’s out of your control.’ He didn’t let us down at all. We wouldn’t be in this spot without Carson.

“It’s tough for him. Obviously, he really wants to be out there competing. He put a lot of work in to get to this spot and he gets hurt again. It’s just unfortunate, but it’s out of his control.”

That doesn’t make it any less frustrating, after he watched backup Nick Foles lead them to a Super Bowl title while he was recovering from a torn ACL in 2017, and replace him again last year when a back injury left him unable to finish.

Yesterday, it was Josh McCown replacing him after just eight snaps, and that had Wentz reeling from more than just the injury.

“That’s Carson. No questions asked,” third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld said. “I know it killed him to not be able to play. I was with him on the sideline. I saw the hit and it was pretty tough. It’s not according to anyone’s plan, his plan, but I know he has faith. He’ll bounce back out of this.

“As a teammate, he just wants to be there for his guys. That’s just how it rolled tonight. So proud of the team, Josh did awesome. Carson’s obviously going to be around killing it for a long time.”

The Eagles have confidence in that, even if Wentz is left wondering when he’ll be able to contribute.